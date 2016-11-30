What to do when kids are scared of Santa

For families with young children, a Christmas-time trip to see Santa Claus can include more screams than a Halloween haunted house.

Sometimes, children are just plain scared of St. Nick.

Dr. Jennifer Snder, a pediatrician at Memorial Physician Services-Coke Mill and a mother of two, offers a few suggestions for parents preparing to take their young children to see Santa.

“Keep in mind, children might be afraid of Santa for a multitude of reasons-his beard, clothing, voice, size,” Snyder said in a press release. “Fears of Santa are normal in the roughly 1-to-6 year age bracket, so don’t be concerned something is wrong with your child’s development.”

Snyder recommends families take a few extra steps to make visits with Santa easier: