Multimedia Journalist

WAND-TV News (DMA#85), the #1 source for news and weather located in Decatur, IL is looking for a competitive, high-energy, creative and ethical reporter to join our award-winning team.

You must be energetic, a self starter and have strong storytelling skills. Our ideal candidate will bring unique story ideas to the table daily, cultivate sources and own social media.

This job may require you to shoot for yourself some days, depending on story pitch and flow of the day.

A college degree and a minimum of two years of television news reporting experience is preferred. WAND is a close-knit crew so candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline pressure and work a flexible schedule.

WAND-TV is the perfect place to build a solid career. Decatur is centrally located in a tri-phenated market with the Illinois capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.

Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago or St. Louis or Indianapolis.

Please rush your resume to Aaron Vogel, News Director, Aaron.vogel@wandtv.com or Morgan Trump, Assistant News Director: Morgan.Trump@wandtv.com.



