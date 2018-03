Click the video above for our Mt. Zion season preview!

MT. ZION -- In Bryon Graven's second year at the helm, expectations are high from within for an experienced Mt. Zion squad.

The Braves are led by a strong core of seniors including returning starters Kevin Cox, Charles Kuhle, AJ Davis, and Nate Ewing. Sharpshooter Jonah Smith is also back for his junior season.

They're already off to a good start in the Apollo, after a 63-55 win over Mattoon in the conference opener Friday night.