Illini wrap up stellar week with 64-46 win over VCU

MIAMI, FL -- The Illini took their talents to South Beach and came away with a 64-46 win over VCU in the Miami Invitational Saturday.

Illinois (6-3) was led by Leron Black, who made the most of his first start with a game high 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Malcolm Hill scored 16, and Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in with 12 in his return to the starting lineup.

After a disastrous Thanksgiving week in which they lost three games, the Illini have bounced back nicely with wins over NC State and now VCU.

John Groce's team returns to action Tuesday with a home game against IUPUI.