Capital City CS8 Showcase: Lincoln, MacArthur, Southeast, SHG, Lanphier pick up wins

Click the video above for highlights from MacArthur-Springfield and Southeast-Eisenhower.

SPRINGFIELD -- The Prairie Capital Convention Center was the place to be Saturday for high school basketball fanatics.

All ten CS8 teams were in action. Lincoln led the day off with a dominating 46-19 win over Rochester.

MacArthur built a big lead and held off a furious rally from Springfield to win 50-44. Southeast followed with a hard fought 51-47 win over Eisenhower.

In game four Sacred Heart Griffin beat Glenwood 59-45, and in the nightcap Lanphier knocked off Jacksonville 65-48.