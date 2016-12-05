Arctic blast arrives this week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Get ready for the coldest air so far this season as an Arctic blast makes its way into central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a strong cold front will push through Tuesday with another push of frigid air on Wednesday. Combined, high temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

Numbers to start the week will be near 40 before plummeting into the low 20s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be even colder in the teens. With the wind, it will feel more like the single digits each morning Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

