CHAMPAIGN -- It looks like Lovie Smith just found a replacement for Wes Lunt.

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Dwayne Lawson announced on Twitter that he will play for the Illini next year.

Lawson, a 6-foot-6 dual threat QB, was a four star prospect out of high school.

Lawson transferred to a junior college before the 2016 season, and will be eligible to play in the 2017 season.