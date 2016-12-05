Central A&M, St. Teresa advance on opening night of Macon County Tourney

Click the video above for highlights!

MOWEAQUA -- #1 Central A&M and #4 St. Teresa survived and advanced on the opening night of the Macon County Tournament.

The Raiders defeated #8 Cerro Gordo-Bement 52-41 in the first game of the night.

The Bulldogs overcame an early 9-0 deficit to knock off #5 Meridian 65-54 in the second game.

The two teams will meet in the semifinals Thursday at 5:30.

Tuesday's first round games will feature #2 Argenta-Oreana and #7 Sangamon Valley at 6, followed by #3 Warrensburg-Latham and #6 Maroa-Forsyth at 7:30.