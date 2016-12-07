Illini survive upset scare, hold off IUPUI 85-77

Click the video above for highlights and reaction from Illinois' win over IUPUI.

CHAMPAIGN -- It wasn't pretty, but the Illini were able to pull out an 85-77 win over IUPUI Tuesday, thanks in large part to a superhero effort from Malcolm Hill.

The senior scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half, including 10 straight in the final minutes. Hill moved up two spots to No. 16 on the Illini all-time scoring list, passing Jerry Hester and Frank Williams.

Leron Black had another solid game, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds, despite battling foul trouble throughout most of the second half. It was Black's fourth straight game with 15-plus points.

Illinois (7-3) will go for their fourth straight win Saturday when they host Central Michigan at 2 PM CT.