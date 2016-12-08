Portillo's announces planned Champaign restaurant

Portillo’s, a Chicago-style restaurant with locations in six states, announced details for a planned location in Champaign Thursday.

The restaurant, which is expected to open in the first half of 2017, will be located at 2306 N. Prospect Avenue, according to an announcement. The company expects to break ground in the coming months.

The new restaurant will feature a nostalgic 50s and 60s diner theme, with décor inspired by the decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. The 9,850 square foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, double drive-through lanes and a seasonal patio, according to a press release.

To learn more about the new restaurant or to enter a contest to win a “sneak peak training meal,” click here.