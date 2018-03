DECATUR -- Millikin almost pulled off an upset for the ages Saturday, but ran out of gas down the stretch as #9 North Central pulled off a 73-67 win.

The Big Blue fall to 0-8 with the loss. The Cardinals improve to to 5-2.

Danville native Jordan Cunningham (12 points) and Monticello native Zach Fisher (10 points) were two of four Big Blue players to score in double figures.

Millikin returns to action December 19th at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.