It was victory Sunday in the WAND Lounge, as ESPN 1050's Ryan Schroat and Noah Newman break down Illinois' win over Central Michigan.

The guys also discuss the upcoming match-up with BYU.

It was a busy week for Lovie Smith and his coaching staff on the recruiting trail. The guys break down QB Dwayne Lawson's commitment, and what it means for Garrick McGee's offense next season.