St. Thomas More grad Tori McCoy named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, OH -- Former St. Thomas More standout Tori McCoy has been named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week.

McCoy averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds over two games and was 17-of-18 from the floor.

At one point McCoy made 16 shots in a row. She tied a program record by going 10-of-10 from the floor in a win over Southern on December 7th. Then on Sunday she made her first six shots against Canisius before finally missing.

McCoy is the first Buckeye freshman to win the award since Kelsey Mitchell and Alexa Hart in the 2014-2015 season.