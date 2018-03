BLOOMINGTON -- 105; That is the maximum number of pitches a high school pitcher can throw in a single game next year in Illinois.

The IHSA board of directors approved the new maximum pitch count Monday, dropping it down from 115.

If a pitcher throws between 76 and 105 pitches in a game, they will be required to rest at least four days before pitching again.

For a complete run down of the new pitching guidelines click HERE