Full moon, meteor shower on tap Tuesday night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Skies across central Illinois will clear Tuesday night in time for two celestial events -- a full supermoon and the Geminid meteor shower.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist says the Full Cold Moon will appear slightly larger than normal thanks to its proximity to the Earth as it orbits. According to space.com, the moon will reach peak fullness at 6:05 p.m. CST, but will appear full to the naked eye the nights before and after.

At the same time, scientists say the peak of the Geminid meteor shower will be taking place. They say the best time to view will be around 2 a.m. in any direction when the constellation is highest in the sky. However, the brightness of the full moon may make it more difficult to see many.

Even after peak Tuesday night, the shower will continue until December 17.