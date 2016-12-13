Getting Around Illinois map can help motorists stay safe this winter

ILLINOIS – Tuesday morning’s snowfall lead to some slick roads and a difficult time for morning commuters, but Getting Around Illinois wants to help motorists this winter.

Interstate 72 eastbound and Route 29 were both closed for a period time this morning due to crashes caused by the weather. Slide-offs were also reported on Route 51 and near Clinton.

The Getting Around Illinois road conditions map allows motorists to see what their trip will be like before they ever leave the house. This map is color-coded, making it easy to understand.

Green roads stand for roads that are “clear of ice and snow.”

Yellow roads mean there are “patches of ice and snow” on the roads highlighted.

Red roads alert drivers that the roads are “snow or ice covered,” and caution should be exercised when driving in these areas.

The page also links to closures, a timeline of condition changes and a more in-depth look at city interstates.

Stay with the WAND Weather Team for the latest weather updates.