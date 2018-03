Sophomore Grant Karsten and the LSA Lions improved to 8-1 on the season in a win over Shelbyville on Tuesday.

Click the video above for highlights from Tuesday night games between St. Teresa and Taylorville, Argenta-Oreana and Tolono, LSA and Shelbyville, and Cerro Gordo-Bement and Meridian.



Scoreboard

St. Teresa 56, Taylorville 47

Tolono Unity 63, Argenta-Oreana 59

LSA 57, Shelbyville 51

Meridian 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement 34

Auburn 61, Athens 53

Eisenhower 78, Springfield 44