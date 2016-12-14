Decatur churches hold annual tour

Several churches along Church Street in Decatur are opening their doors Sunday afternoon for special tours.

The churches are holding what organizers said is their third annual Church Street church tour, an event that includes at least eight neighborhood churches this year. Participating churches include First United Methodist, First Presbyterian, Salvation Army, St. John’s Episcopal, First Lutheran and Annunciation Greek Orthodox.

The churches will be open from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, offering music, refreshments and information on the churches and their history, organizers said.

“We hope (visitors) will come out to see not only beautiful churches, but also as a way of remembering what Christmas is really about,” said Rev. Dr. Miley Palmer, of First United Methodist Church. “It’s not simply about bright lights and tinsel and pretty music, but it’s about the Christ child and the message of hope and renewal.”

The City of Decatur is also providing a trolley-style bus to carry visitors between the participating churches.