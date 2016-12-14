Dangerous wind chills move in Wednesday night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Arctic air spilling into central Illinois will lead to dangerous wind chills Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says clear skies and a gusty northwest wind will pull temperatures down into the single digits by Thursday morning. With the wind factored in, it will feel more like 10 degrees below zero for most of the area.

Del Rosso says the coldest air will park itself along and north of I-74 where wind chills could be as low as 20 degrees below zero. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 12 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday.

