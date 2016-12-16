Police investigate shooting at Rantoul Walmart

Police are investigating the apparent robbery and attempted shooting of a man at the Rantoul Walmart parking lot Thursday night.

Authorities were called to the Walmart shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told that both the victim and suspect had fled the area in different vehicles. Soon after, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive for the victim of the shooting. Officers found the victim had facial injuries from glass that broke during the shooting, not from being shot.

The victim reported he was meeting a female acquaintance and an unknown man in the Walmart parking lot. He said he was robbed of his money by the man and tried getting it back, when the man pulled out a gun and shot towards the victim. The suspect then fled southbound on Murray Road in a dark-colored minivan, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country, the victim told police.

The male is described as being about 25 years old with light skin and dreads, and the female is described as being about 25 years old and possibly named Janae.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign County CrimeStoppers at 373-TIPS or Rantoul Police at 333-8911.