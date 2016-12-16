High School classes canceled in Charleston

Friday classes at Charleston High School are canceled after a water line break, district officials announced Friday morning.

The water line failed at the northeast side of the high school’s main building, leaving the high school under a boil order and causing some water to enter the basement level corridor and classrooms, district officials said. District officials said they were told of the failure late Thursday; they said crews worked through the night to find and fix the failure and contain and remove water from the school.

Classes at all other district schools are still being held as usual, according to the announcement.

District officials said Friday’s boys’ basketball games against Taylorville High School are still scheduled as planned. They said high school students may enter the school’s 18th Street entrance between 7:30 and 4 today to pick up personal materials to prepare for semester exams.