Central A&M fighting through injuries, early season growing pains

MOWEAQUA -- After three straight trips to the final four, head coach Tom Dooley's Central A&M squad has a different look this season.

Emma Meyer and Olivia Jordan are the only returning starters from last year's state runner up team.

Dooley's young squad has been put to the test early on, with a tough schedule out of the gates. It hasn't resulted in a ton of wins, but the tough competition should pay off come playoff time.

The Lady Raiders have also battled through a bevy of injuries. Starting point guard Taryn Sams has missed the entire season with a concussion. The good news is - she's healthy, and ready to make her season debut.

