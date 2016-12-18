POSTGAME PERSPECTIVE: Illinois holds off BYU in thriller at United Center

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR GORDON VOIT'S POST-GAME RECAP OF ILLINOIS' WIN OVER BYU

CHICAGO -- Illinois held off BYU 75-73 Saturday at the United Center for their fifth straight win.

John Groce and company had to sweat it out, as BYU's half court heave fell off the back of the rim as time expired.

Tracy Abrams scored a team high 15 points. Maverick Morgan held his own down low with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for the Fighting Illini: the annual Braggin' Rights game against Missouri Wednesday in St. Louis (6 pm CT).