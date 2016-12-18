A Goodwin and fifty tacos; EIU enjoys memorable Saturday at Missouri

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM EIU'S BIG WIN, AND FOR JAY SPOONHOUR'S STORY ABOUT THE TEAM'S 12 HOUR TRIP, WHICH INCLUDED A MAD DASH FOR TACOS.

COLUMBIA, MO -- Montell Goodwin scored 22 points, leading Eastern Illinois to a stunning win over Missouri Saturday.

The Panthers are the first OVC team to beat an SEC team since 2012 (Murray State).

Eastern Illinois' trip to Columbia didn't quite go as planned. Driving through treacherous conditions, they were stuck on I-70 for nearly 7 hours.

All in all, it took the team 12 hours to make the trip from Charleston to Columbia.

EIU improved to 7-4 and will host Fontbonne University Monday night.