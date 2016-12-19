Central Illinois feels coldest morning in over a year

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The deep freeze continues across central Illinois Monday morning as lows dropped below zero.

For many, including Springfield and Decatur, it was the coldest air in place since February 27, 2015 when lows were -14 and -5, respectively. For Champaign, Monday morning was the coldest since March 6, 2015 when the low was -9.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says temperatures were able to plummet thanks to clear skies and calm winds overnight courtesy of high pressure. He says the snow and ice on the ground from the weekend contributed as well.

Del Rosso says the Arctic air won't be around for long as temperatures rebound back into the 30s for highs Tuesday into the rest of the week.

