Water main breaks stop traffic in Springfield

Water main breaks have stopped traffic in two places in Springfield, City Water, Light and Power announced Monday morning.

The intersection of First and Carpenter Streets is closed because of one break, as crews shut off valves to stop the flow of water onto the roadway before repairing the main. Officials suggested drivers find alternative routes and take care while driving near crews and machinery.

The eastbound lanes of Laurel Street between Walnut and Holmes Streets are also closed after a water main break that was repaired Sunday. Officials said the lanes will remain closed until pavement repairs are complete.