Country crosses, stars a holiday tradition

Driving across the Midwest in the days before Christmas, it’s hard to miss the bright stars and crosses perched atop grain elevators and silos.

Bill Brown of Macon County remembers adding just such a lighted cross more than 30 years ago.

“My dad is kind of the influence that keeps this going,” Brown said. “Every fall when it gets close to Christmas time, he asks if we’re going to light the cross. He’s 95, and he likes to see it from his house.”

In the video above, WAND’s Joe Astrouski explores these simple symbols of comfort and joy.