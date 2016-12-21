Sav-Mor Pharmacy receives anonymous donation to help pay for customers' prescriptions

MT. ZION - A central Illinois pharmacy is making it easier for some residents to receive their prescription medications, thanks to an anonymous donor.

Officials with Sav-Mor Pharmacy in Mt. Zion say they recently received a $1,000 check from an anonymous donor. The donor asked the business to use the money to help customers pay for their prescription medications.

Sav-Mor Pharmacy owner Dave Falk says the donation has made an impact with his customers. "The Falk family owns a total of 15 pharmacies in central Illinois and this is the first time an act of kindness of this magnitude has occurred," says Falk.

Sav-Mor Pharmacy has facilities in Atwood, Flora, Louisville, Mt. Pulaski, Mt. Zion, Neoga, Nokomis, Tuscola, and Virden. For more information, click here.