Decatur Youth Hockey Association to distribute stuffed animals at hospitals

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you last week, the Decatur Youth Hockey Association collected more than 100 teddy bears and stuffed animals during its seventh annual Teddy Bear Toss.

DYHA officials say 154 teddy bears and stuffed animals were collected during the Decatur Blaze and Youth Games on December 17. The toys will be distributed at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

For more information about the Decatur Youth Hockey Association, click here.