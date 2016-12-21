UPDATED: Springfield police investigating December 21 shooting death

UPDATE - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a woman who was killed in an early-morning shooting incident in Springfield on December 21.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Alaysia Bennett, 19, was pronounced dead at 3:12 a.m. at Memorial Medical Center. According to preliminary autopsy results, Edwards says Bennett died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate. If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

We will provide updates as they become available.

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman during the early morning hours of December 21.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Washington at about 12:11 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police also say officers learned that a shooting victim was being taken to Memorial Hospital in a personally owned vehicle as they were responding at the scene.

Officers found and followed the vehicle to the hospital, and discovered an unresponsive 19-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds in the back seat. Other occupants included a 27-year-old male, 23-year-old female, and a three-year-old child.

Springfield police say the vehicle's occupants reported that while they were parked in an apartment complex, a black van pulled up behind their car. The witnesses then say a man got out of the van, and began firing multiple rounds into the vehicle, resulting in the 24-year-old male to drive through the grass to escape. The 24-year-old male says he drove directly to the hospital when he realized the 19-year-old had been shot.

Officers say they were told by hospital staff that the woman died from her injuries at about 3:12 a.m.

Witnesses say the shooter was last seen running to the southeast, and the suspect vehicle drove away on Washington Street. Officers say the suspect vehicle could be a Dodge, and that the shooting suspect is described as a man with a slim build and average height, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.