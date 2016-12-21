Programs benefiting local homeless to receive $790,000 in federal funding

DECATUR - Nearly a dozen Macon County programs will receive more than $790,000 in federal funding to benefit programs designed to help the local homeless population.

The Macon County Continuum of Care is receiving $790,791 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development next fiscal year. More than $2 billion will be given out by the Department next fiscal year to benefit homeless programs across the country.

As a result of the funding being made available, the Macon County Continuum of Care will complete a Point In Time Count on January 26, 2017 to help assess the needs of sheltered and unsheltered individuals throughout the community.

The Macon County Continuum of Care is made up of representatives from the following programs and entities:

- Dove, Inc.

- Decatur Housing Authority

- Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation

- Heritage Behavioral Health Center

- Community Investment Corporation of Decatur

- City of Decatur

- Millikin University

- Macon Piatt Regional Office on Education

- Salvation Army

- Good Samaritan Inn

- Crossing Healthcare

