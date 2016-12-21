Decatur police seize $51,200 in drugs, arrest 2

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says two people are facing multiple drug-related charges following the search of a residence in the 1300 block of Wellington Way on December 20.

Decatur police say members of the Department's Street Crimes Unit, Macon County Sheriff's Office, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and Drug Enforcement Administration obtained and executed the search warrant following an investigation. Officers say about 185 grams of heroin, 92 grams of powder cocaine, and 50 grams of crack cocaine were seized during the search.

The home's residents, identified as James Jones, 35, and Carnessa Jackson, 20, were taken into custody. Both Jones and Carnessa are facing preliminary charges of possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Decatur police say the street value of the seized drugs is about $51,200.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.