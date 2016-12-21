Champaign County to receive nearly $400,000 in grants to build, develop recreational trails

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation have partnered to distribute more than $1 million to several counties for the creation or improvement of recreational trails.

According to a release from Governor Bruce Rauner's Office, the Recreational Trails Program grants will provide up to 80 percent of the cost of trail projects. Officials say the money can be used to purchase land, for restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail uses, construction of trails and trail-related facilities, and for educational programs.

IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal says, "These grants will help create and improve outdoor experiences for the people of Illinois. Getting people to enjoy everything the state, and the Department of Natural Resources has to offer, is why working partnerships like this with the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are great."

Champaign County will receive $198,300 for development at the Kickapoo Rail Trail, and $200,000 for the construction of a one-third mile asphalt section near the Kickapoo Rail Trail.

