New laws going into effect January 1, 2017

SPRINGFIELD - State lawmakers are reminding residents of some of the nearly 200 new laws that will take effect in Illinois on January 1, 2017.

Officials say the new laws will affect a wide range of topics, from veterans' affairs and hunting and trapping to public safety and the criminal justice system. We've included some of the new laws, as well as a short explanation of changes being made, below:

- Senate Bill 3164: Allows for greater flexibility in granting probation for certain non-violent offenders

- Senate Bill 3096: Gives victims of sexual assault more time to request a rape kit, requires more detailed reporting of sexual assaults, and speeds up forensic testing

- House Bill 4264: Cosmetologists will receive special training to recognize the signs of domestic violence

- Senate Bill 2880: Allows child victims of battery to provide testimony via a one-way closed-circuit television

- Senate Bill 2370: Requires legal counsel be given to all minors, under the age of 15, facing a murder charge

- House Bill 4999: Makes it unlawful for an employer or prospective employer to require employees to provide usernames and passwords to their personal social media accounts

- Senate Bill 210: Selling synthetic cathinones, or "bath salts", at a retail store will become a Class 3 Felony punishable with a fine of $150

- Senate Bill 3129: Police dogs will be able to permanently live with the police officer they worked with upon retirement

- Senate Bill 2806: Doubles the fine incurred with passing through a railroad crossing while warning gates and lights are on

- Senate Bill 629: Private transportation companies will be able to use video recording devices in their vehicles

- House Bill 4462: Provides training to law enforcement on how to recognize and respond to anaphylaxis, as well as the use of an epinephrine auto-injector

- House Bill 4432: Illinois public school students will now be excused from class to participate in military funeral processions

- House Bill 4344: Creates the Heroes Way Designation Program Act

- House Bill 5656: DCFS will be required to provide visitations for grandparents and great-grandparents, as long as the visit is in the best interest of the child

- Senate Bill 2393: Requires school districts to provide breakfasts for students after classes begin

- Senate Bill 2410: Allows individuals ages 18 and under to trap wild game without a permit while accompanies by an adult age 21 or older

- House Bill 5788: Catfish may now be caught with a pitchfork, underwater spear gun, bow and arrow, or bow and arrow device