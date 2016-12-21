Decatur police seize 10 pounds of marijuana, Indiana residents arrested

MACON COUNTY - The Decatur Police Department says a routine traffic stop Wednesday morning led to the discovery of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two Indiana residents.

Decatur police say officers performed a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on a vehicle traveling on Interstate 72 at about 9:49 a.m. During the stop, officers say they saw "indicators of criminal activity," and a free air K9 sniff was performed around the vehicle.

Detectives say the K9 alerted officers to the presence of a substance, and a search of the vehicle was conducted, revealing a large plastic container which held 11 individually packaged bags of suspected marijuana. Officers say they also found marijuana on the driver and sole passenger of the vehicle.

The Decatur Police Department says the suspected marijuana field-tested positive, and totaled about 4,696.8 grams, or more than 10 pounds. Officials say the street value of the seized marijuana is more than $50,000.

The two individuals, identified as Tulane Hardaway, 41, and Quentin Hawkins, 35, were taken into custody. Both are facing preliminary charges of marijuana trafficking and manufacture/delivery of marijuana.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.