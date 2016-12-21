Champaign Co. law enforcement collaborate to save person at Crystal Lake Park

URBANA – Authorities were pursuing a person having a mental health crisis when the individual fell into the lake at Crystal Lake Park, but luckily, officers were able to coax the person back to shore.

Urbana Police were dispatched to the park at around 8 PM on Monday, December 19, in response to a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Because of the frigid temperatures and the concern that the subject was reportedly near the lake, numerous officers responded in an effort to locate the victim.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw the person sprint north across the frozen lake, but they lost sight of him as he left the ice. Officers continued to check the area on foot.

At this point, Urbana officers were being assisted by University of Illinois officers and a Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the Urbana Police Department Facebook page, the air temperature at the time officers were searching was 14 degrees, and the wind was blowing at 12 miles per hour. A local meteorologist told authorities that the air temperature at that time would feel like zero.

Officers later saw the subject again, this time running north toward the creek.

The subject ran onto the creek’s thin ice and submerged himself in the creek water. One officer then began talking to the person and convinced him to talk toward the shore. As the man made his way toward the shore, other officers attempted to position themselves in an area free from dangerously slippery ice that was present on the creek embankment.

As the officers continued to coax the victim out of the water, they offered him a rope to help him be pulled from the creek. He then lost consciousness, but the officers were able to secure him with the rope and pull him out of the creek.

The whole process took about 20 minutes.

The subject was then rushed to an area hospital for treatment and admittance.