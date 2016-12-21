Santa & Mrs. Claus Receive Letter Unlike Any Other

It's a Christmas list unlike any other. As Santa Claus prepares gifts for Christmas, one list in Springfield stands out among the rest.

"These kids were not looking for something for themselves, but also for something for their siblings. That kind of touched our heart," recalls Santa Claus.

Mrs. Claus says the girls who brought them the letter were, "Sweet, bubbly, just happy. [They were] 11 and 5 and there were two boys, 1 and 2. The girls were the ones that were really outspoken."

On December 4, Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the Eaton Company Christmas party when they came across the letter.

"I was given a lot of different notes from the kids. One particular note was torn in the corner," says Santa.

"When we were leaving, the eldest girl came up to ask and asked if we read the letters. She said hers was the torn one and to make sure we read it," recalls Mrs. Claus.

Old Saint Nick and his wife says that particular letter stood out because of the girl wasn't asking for gifts for herself, but rather asking Santa to help her family have a Christmas celebration.

The note said, "All I want for Christmas is my family to have a Christmas. I have two brothers, two sisters, and a nephew, 8 months old. Please help."

"They need help. Isn't that what we're supposed to do? I'm Santa Claus," says Santa.

"We put a picture of the letter out there and asked if anyone would like to donate to help us give them a Christmas. We've had some donations, pajamas, socks, and a toy," explains Mrs. Claus. "We're going to finish up and make sure they have a good meal also, because they requested a ham."

Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to surprise the kids with the gifts on Saturday morning.

If you wish to donate, you can contact Doretta and Jim Morgan at 217-415-0014.