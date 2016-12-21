Semi overturns on 85th St. spilling haul into ditch and field

MACON COUNTY – Authorities were on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-tractor trailer late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on 85th Street, between Route 121 and Gosnell Road, just north of Dalton City.

Deputies found the semi overturned at the scene. The crash caused extensive damage to the vehicle and resulted in its cargo spilling into the ditch and field. It had been transporting 40,000 pounds of scrap paper at the time of the crash.

Authorities later determined through the crash investigation that the semi had been traveling north on 85th Street, when it went onto the shoulder causing the driver to lose control of it.

Deputies identified the driver as a 52-year-old from Decatur. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and has been released after being treated for minor injuries. The driver also received citations for Failure to Use Due Care and Not Having Valid Registration.

85th Street, also commonly known as County Highway 57 or the Dalton City Blacktop, remains closed as of 8:00 PM Wednesday night, between Sefton Road and Route 121. Crews are currently working to remove the semi from the roadway and cargo from the ditch and field. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, clean-up is taking longer than expected due to having to transport the spilled cargo.

The Mt. Zion Fire Protection District, Decatur Ambulance Service, Lugari’s Towing and the Macon County Highway Department were also assisting at the scene earlier today.