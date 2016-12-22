Mt. Zion takes home OV trophy; St. Teresa tourney kicks off

Click the video above for highlights from six local basketball games, plus a special guest appearance from a Taylorville Tornado legend.



Okaw Valley Holiday Tournament (Girls)

The No. 2-seeded Mt. Zion Lady Braves took home the Okaw Valley Holiday Tournament title on Wednesday night, knocking off No. 1 seed Tolono Unity in convincing fashion 51-32. Senior wing Alli Davis of Mt. Zion was named MVP of the tournament. Host Okaw Valley, the No. 5 seed, took home third place behind a 50-32 win over No. 3 seed Altamont earlier in the evening.



Scoreboard:

Championship: (2) Mt. Zion 51, (1) Tolono Unity 32

Third Place: (5) Okaw Valley 50, (3) Altamont 32

Fifth Place: (4) Blue Ridge 51, (7) LSA 34

Seventh Place: (6) Maroa-Forsyth , (8) Martinsville



All Tournament Team:

Alli Davis (Mt. Zion) (MVP of Okaw Valley Holiday Tournament)

Paige Rouleau (Mt. Zion)

Kassey Stock (LSA) (Collected 500th career rebound on Wednesday evening against Blue Ridge)

Josie Grammer (Blue Ridge)

Leah Mayhaus (Altamont)

Kate Beckemeyer (Maroa-Forsyth)

Natalie Jeffers (Okaw Valley)

Paige Robinson (Okaw Valley)

Katie Kaiser (Tolono Unity)

Harlie Duncan (Tolono Unity)



St. Teresa Team Soy Christmas Basketball Tournament (Boys)

Head coach Tom Noonan and St. Teresa aim to go for a fourth straight title at its annual Christmas tournament. The Bulldogs have won six of the last eight titles, with Riverton (2012) and Cerro Gordo (2010) interrupting that streak.



Scoreboard:

(1) Heyworth 79, (8) Blue Ridge 33

(2) St. Teresa 48, (7) Sullivan 35

(3) LSA 51, (6) Riverton 50 (Correction: LSA's third highlight is No. 35 Cam Walls, not No. 35 Beaux Boehm as listed in the roster)

(4) Mt. Pulaski 63, (5) Maroa-Forsyth 61



Thursday Schedule:

(2) St. Teresa vs. (6) Riverton, 3:00 p.m.

(3) LSA vs. (7) Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

(5) Maroa-Forsyth vs. (8) Blue Ridge, 6:00 p.m.

(1) Heyworth vs. (4) Mt. Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.



Central State Eight

In Springfield, MacArthur outlasted host Sacred Heart-Griffin 74-67 in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday, December 16 but was postponed because of icy conditions.