Illini seniors finish perfect 4-0 in Braggin' Rights

ST. LOUIS -- You'd have to go back to December 2012 and John Groce's first trip to the Scottrade Center for the last time Illinois lost to border rival Missouri.



Since then, Groce's current seniors have gone 4-0 against the Tigers in the annual Braggin' Rights game. Wednesday's 75-66 win over Missouri (5-6) was extra special for Metro East (Fairview Heights, Ill.) native Malcolm Hill, who led the Illini (10-3) with 21 points to go with 5 rebounds.



Senior center Maverick Morgan continued his hot streak in the post with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Perhaps more importantly to Illini fans, Morgan showed a new level of fire late in the second half when he got into a scuffle with Missouri's defense while going for a rebound.



The Illini lost the turnover battle 15-8 against a ball-protecting Missouri squad, but Illinois was dominant on the glass -- 38-29 for a +9 margin. Missouri entered Wednesday's game as a Top 20 defensive rebounding team in the nation despite its tepid 5-5 start. Illinois responded to the challenge and finished +10 in defensive rebounds (31-21).



Illinois will take a few days off then practice on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day before opening up Big Ten Conference play on Tuesday, December 27 at Maryland in a 4 p.m. Central tipoff on ESPN2.