Ramsey Man Killed in Wednesday Crash

RAMSEY - A man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 4pm a few miles east of Ramsey.

Sheredith Durbin, 70, died after police say he didn't yield in his pickup at the intersection of county roads 2800N and 1400E. Another car, driven by Shawna Storm, 42 of Ramsey, crashed into Durbin's truck at his driver's side door.

Durbin's SUV ended up in a ditch. Sandra Durbin, 61, was the passenger in the SUV. She survived the crash, and was taken to St. John's Hospital for treatment.

Illinois State Police did not say if Storm was taken to the hospital.