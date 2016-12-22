Jeopardy! officials remember champion who passed before episodes aired

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Officials with the quiz show "Jeopardy!" are remembering a recent champion who passed away before shows featuring her victories were aired.

Officials say Cindy Stowell was battling Stage 4 cancer when she taped her episodes in August and September. Stowell would win six games and $103,801 during her time with the show, with all prize money being donated to cancer-related organizations.

Stowell was sent advance copies of her first three episodes, and her prize money was also expedited, so she could receive it before she passed. Officials say Stowell passed away on December 5, eight days before her episodes were to air.

In a release, Jeopardy! Executive Producer Harry Friedman said, "Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission and she made the most of it."