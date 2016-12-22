Red Cross volunteers helping displaced adult in Tuscola

TUSCOLA - The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting an adult who was displaced by a house fire in Tuscola on December 21.

Red Cross officials say the fire happened in the 800 block of East County Road 600 North. Volunteers are providing food, clothing, emotional support, and a safe place to stay for the lone person displaced by the fire.

Officials also say volunteers who appeared on scene to help were part of the local Disaster Action Team.

