Central Illinois residents invited to attend holiday dinner in Champaign on December 25

CHAMPAIGN - Individuals who would be alone or without a special meal on December 25 are invited to attend a Community Christmas Dinner in Champaign.

The dinner, hosted by First Christian Church, will be held at 3601 South Staley Road beginning at 12:30 p.m. The dinner is free to the public, but attendees must request a reservation by no later than December 22 by calling (217) 369-4865 or emailing christmasdinner@fcc-online.org.

Officials say transportation to the church will be offered from one of five pick-up spots:

- Sunnycrest Manor

- Steer Place

- Illinois Terminal

- Round Barn Manor

- Restoration Urban Ministries

Volunteers are also encouraged to help during the dinner by clicking here.