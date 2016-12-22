Central Illinois residents invited to attend holiday dinner in Champaign on December 25

Central Illinois residents invited to attend holiday dinner in Champaign on December 25Posted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man arrested for ambulance theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man stole an ambulance over the weekend.
-
Man accused of touching teen girl facing charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one man is facing a criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 15-year-old girl.
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A Paris man is behind bars after a standoff with police.
-
ADM recalls cattle feed product
ILLINOIS (WAND) – An Illinois company is recalling a product it says could be dangerous.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Snapchat now showing location, users urged to be cautious
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One popular social media app has received a new upgrade, prompting law enforcement officials to urge the public to think of their safety when using it.
-
Trade fair featuring jobs that don't require college
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workforce Investment Solutions is teaming up with the Decatur Public Library and Decatur Public School District #61 to host a pair of trade fairs for jobs that don't require college degrees.
-
Vaccine creator and company founder dies
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man known for his work with vaccines has died.
-
Illinois interstate crash injures Florida man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Florida man may face charges after crashing in central Illinois.
-
Former Urbana Police Sergeant in need of bone marrow donors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited and encouraged to help a former Urbana Police Sergeant in his fight against a rare form of blood cancer by attending a bone marrow donor drive and fundraiser on July 3.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur man arrested for ambulance theft
-
Paris man faces drug charge after standoff
-
Man accused of touching teen girl facing charges
-
Sports Challenge: Rodeo showdown in Monticello
-
ADM recalls cattle feed
-
NEW VIDEO: Body cam footage rreleased in case of suspended Springfield Officer
-
Decatur officer-involved shooting update: 6PM
-
Order of the Eastern Star All-Star Game highlights
-
Snapchat now showing location, users urged to be cautious
-
Decatur Celebration announces headliners, changes
-
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.