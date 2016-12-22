Career-training program open to SNAP recipients

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Human Services and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity are partnering to offer a new program designed to provide training and education to individuals participating in the SNAP Program.

Officials say openings are still available for the Employment Opportunities, Personalized Services, Individualized Training, and Career Planning, or EPIC, pilot program. Individuals who participate in the EPIC program will receive one-on-one career training and an individualized plan to help them search for high-growth, high-demand careers.

DCEO Acting Director Sean McCarthy says, "Working through innovative programs like EPIC, Illinoisans receiving food assistance can gain the education and skills they need on their journey toward self-sufficiency."

The pilot program was made possible through a $21 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Services division. For more information about the EPIC Program, click here.