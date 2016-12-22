Springfield police continue to investigate December 16 armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the armed robbery of a Family Video Store on December 16.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at the store on 19th Street and North Grand Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, a white male, wearing a tan Carhart jacket over a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, entered the business, displayed a handgun, and threatened to shoot employees.

Detectives say the suspect is described as being in his 30s, standing about 5'11" with a medium build, and had light brown or blonde hair. If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.