Secretary of State announces holiday closures for offices and facilities

ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding residents of scheduled closures of his offices and facilities this holiday season.

In a release, White announced that all Secretary of State offices and facilities that are open Monday through Friday will be closed on December 23 and December 26. Facilities and offices that are open Tuesday through Saturday will be closed December 24 and December 27.

Drivers are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State's website to change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor, or to renew license plate stickers.

