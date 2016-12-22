Springfield police warning citizens of "kidnapping" phone scam

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is warning central Illinois residents of a new phone scam making its way through the area.

Springfield police say they have received several reports from residents who say they were called by someone who claimed to have kidnapped a loved one. Police say the calls were being made from an outside area code, with callers using social media to obtain information on the "kidnapped" person.

Authorities also say the caller will only accept a ransom through a wire transfer, and that the caller will try to keep the person on the phone to prevent you from calling police or the "kidnapped" person.

Springfield police say these calls are scams, and that people who receive calls matching the above description should try to use another phone or computer to contact police or your loved one, and to request to speak with the victim, or ask for a photograph for "proof of life."

Anyone with information regarding this scam is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.