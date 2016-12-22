Illinois State Police reminding drivers to practice safe habits

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police are reminding motorists to practice safe driving habits this holiday season.

ISP officials say traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for people ages one through 54, with a large amount of those crashes being avoidable. In an effort to keep roadways safe during the holidays, ISP District 10 Commander Louis Kink says troopers will be watching for impaired drivers, as well as for actions that could lead to a fatal crash.

Individuals attending parties where alcohol is being served are urged to prevent intoxicated people from getting behind the wheel, and to ensure you have a designated driver or other safe way home if you are going to be drinking. Additionally, motorists should watch their speed, wear their seat belts, and eliminate distractions from driving.

