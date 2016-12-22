EXCLUSIVE: Babies Behind Bars

DECATUR- At the women's prison in Decatur you will hear sounds you wouldn't expect coming from the East Wing. Sounds of babies cooing and crying. Spending their days with their mothers, inmates at the Decatur's Correctional Facility.

The Mom's and Babies program is one of eight programs in the country that offers a rare opportunity for offenders to stay with their children while finishing their sentences. The qualifications for entry are stringent including, non violent charges, no violence against children and the sentence must only last 24 months.

Shelith Hansbro, Warden at Decatur's Facility said, "if you're taking care of the family unit the best you can..just because a mother becomes incarcerated doesn't mean she stops being a mother."

One mother, Sharon Pressley is serving time for identity theft she said, "its not even about us its about the kids and whats important for them and they don't know what's going on and they didn't do anything and especially during this age from one to two they need their moms they don't know any better they just know they've been in the womb so long so i think its important to be with us their mothers."

The program only receives funding from tax payers for the mothers, offenders, the rest is through local, state and federal funding and donations from local organizations.

To find out how you can help this program that has seen a 97% success rate follow the link.